New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The CISF on Tuesday took charge of the security of the Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL) campus in Odisha's Angul district with the induction of a counter-terrorist unit of 120 armed personnel at the facility.

The Union home ministry had recently sanctioned the cover to the facility spread over 520 acres with an estimated 1,000 employees.

It is located about 123 km from state capital Bhubaneswar.

"In the light of the increased threat perception to the fertilizer companies situated across the country, TFL is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and saboteurs."

"The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the facility," a CISF spokesperson said here.

A formal induction ceremony was held at the facility where a ceremonial key of the premises was handed over to the force and the CISF flag was hoisted in the presence of senior CISF and TFL officers, he said.

A 120-personnel contingent under the command of an assistant commandant-rank officer has been deputed for the task, the spokesperson said.

TFL is a consortium of four state-run companies GAIL, CIL, RCF and FCIL and was established in December, 2014 to revive the Talcher fertiliser unit in the Angul district of Odisha.

The Unit was established at Talcher due to the abundance of coal that is being used as feedstock, the spokesperson said.

TFL has been mandated by the government to revive the erstwhile Talcher plant of FCIL by setting up a new greenfield coal gasification-based urea plant with an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh tonne per annum at an estimated project cost of Rs 13,277.21 crore.

The force will now control access to the facility and its armed troops will be stationed at vantage positions, including in a vehicle-borne quick response team (QRT), to counter any terrorist attack or sabotage.

With this induction, the CISF has 352 units and vital installations under its cover across the country that includes 64 civil airports, historical monuments like the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort, the Delhi Metro and corporates like Infosys, Reliance IT Park and Jamnagar refinery and the Hyderabad campus of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech International Limited.

