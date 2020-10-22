Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): Tami Nadu government on Wednesday announced that all shops and commercial establishments in the state will be allowed to operate until 10 pm from tomorrow onwards.

"All shops and commercial establishments will operate until 10 PM from tomorrow (October 22, 2020)," Tamil Nadu Government said in a statement.

Earlier, the shops were allowed to stay open till 9 pm.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,734 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

