India News | 'Tamil Maanila Congress Not in NDA Alliance, Just Friendly with Them; Electoral Tie-up to Be Decided Later': President GK Vasan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) President G. K. Vasan said on Sunday the party's immediate focus is on strengthening its organisational structure ahead of the upcoming local body elections and creating a winning atmosphere for future electoral contests.

Vasan said the party has not yet achieved the growth and electoral success it aspired to over the past 12 years and stressed the need for greater responsibility among party functionaries.

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He highlighted that while alliances are important during elections, being part of an alliance often reduces the responsibilities of grassroots workers.

According to Vasan, more than 450 of the 600 participants at the General Council meeting expressed the view that TMC should be independent to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

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Making a significant political statement, Vasan clarified that TMC is currently not part of the NDA alliance, though it maintains friendly relations with both the BJP and AIADMK.

"We have no disputes or fights with BJP or AIADMK. Our relationship with alliance partners has always been cordial, and TMC has been an example of maintaining alliance harmony," he said.

Referring to past electoral tie-ups, Vasan said TMC was with the NDA during the 2024 Parliamentary elections and was associated with the AIADMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly elections. However, he asserted that decisions regarding future alliances would be taken only at the time of elections.

Vasan also stated that Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing unexpected changes that have come as a shock to both the ruling party and the opposition parties, adding that TMC's priority remains building a stronger organisation capable of securing electoral victories in the future.

These remarks come after TVK made a spectacular debut in the assembly polls, winning 108 seats and emerging as the single largest party. (ANI)

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