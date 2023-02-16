Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): As many as 23 people were injured in a Jallikattu competition held in Pugailaipatty, in Dindigul District, informed officials.

Jallikattu and Manjuvirattu competitions are held in many places in south Tamil Nadu, including Madurai and Alankanallur. It is held every year on the occasion of the St. Santhyakapar and St. Sebastian temple festival in Pugailaipatty, in Dindigul District.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Caught in Compromising Position, Girl, Boyfriend Kill Minor Brother With Sickle in Rae Bareli; Both Accused Arrested.

A large number of bull tamers enthusiastically participate in the Jallikattu competition held in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Dindigul dist SP Bhaskaran said, "Jallikattu competition was held Pugailaipatty village. 23 people were injured in this match, out of which 17 people have been discharged and six people are undergoing treatment at Dindigul Government Hospital."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Indian Railways Team Helps Woman Deliver Baby in Sleeper Coach of Farakka Express Train at Varanasi Junction.

In Jallikattu, 490 bulls were registered online for the event while 483 participated.

The medical team led by Dr Ashokumar examined 214 bull tamers and allowed 25 bulls per round.

Also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', Jallikattu started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The event is a local bull-taming sport where a participant is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)