Virudhnagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI): At least nine people have been killed and three are reported to be in critical condition after a massive explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhnagar district on Saturday.

According to Virudhunagar District Collector Jeyaseelan, "The accident took place around 12 pm today. Nine people have died and three are in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to Sivakasi Hospital."

The official also said that the licence for this plant has been duly obtained and is in effect. Further, a detailed inquiry headed by the District Revenue Officer has also been ordered.

"Already, 4 teams have been formed to prevent accidents from occurring, including the police, fire department, labour welfare department and revenue department. They are also conducting continuous research," added the district collector.

The reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further detail on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

