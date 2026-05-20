India News | Tamil Nadu ABVP Submits 16-point Memorandum on Educational Reforms to CM; Delegation Says Vijay Agrees to 8 Demands

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): A delegation of the Tamil Nadu unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at Fort St George, Chennai, submitting a detailed 16-point memorandum concerning school education, higher education, student welfare, and campus safety. According to one member who was present during the meeting, CM VIjay 'immediately agreed' to 8 of the demands.

According to a press release, the delegation presented the Chief Minister with several ground realities that often remain absent from official reports and textbooks. "More than 1200 schools have been shut down in the last five years. Even today, Class 5 students from rural areas face difficulty in reading Tamil at the level expected of a Class 2 student," the statement by the delegation read.

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Guest lecturers continue to work for years on extremely low honorariums. In several educational institutions, Internal Complaints Committees for women students are either inactive or non-functional. These are not merely statistics, but indicators of the deep crisis prevailing in the education system, said the release.

ABVP demanded the introduction of medical and engineering education in the Tamil medium for the benefit of students from rural backgrounds. ABVP stated that this is not merely a symbolic initiative, but a necessary intervention for students who have long remained deprived of professional education due to language barriers.

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As per the release, ABVP also demanded the immediate removal of the ban on student union elections in the state. Continuing for more than a decade, this restriction stands against democratic values and student rights. Student participation is not a privilege, but a democratic right. The recommendations of the JM Lyngdoh Committee were framed precisely to ensure disciplined and structured student democracy, and there is no justification for the continued disregard of the Supreme Court's directions in this regard.

The delegation also strongly raised the issue of the poor condition of SC/ST and OBC hostels across the state. Many hostels lack basic facilities such as cleanliness, security, and quality food. Students belonging to deprived sections of society are being compelled to live in conditions that no family would accept for their own children.

ABVP further drew the attention of the state government to the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Scheme. ABVP stated that Tamil Nadu is being deprived of nearly Rs 2000 crore in central assistance due to the state government's refusal to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), said the release.

This assistance is meant for strengthening the infrastructure of rural schools. Students should not be deprived of such support due to political reasons, and the state government must take an early decision in this regard.

The delegation also demanded immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities where posts remain vacant, adequate budgetary allocation for educational infrastructure and research, and the introduction of a dedicated anti-narcotics task force near educational campuses across the state.

According to the release, ABVP reiterated its commitment to a drug-free Tamil Nadu and called upon the government to treat campus safety as a non-negotiable priority.

Speaking after the meeting, Yuvraj Damodaran, National Executive Council Member, ABVP, said that the Tamil Nadu CM immediately agreed to 8 of the demands, and promised to look into all the others. "Today, a delegation of ABVP met CM Vijay. We have presented a memorandum of 16 demands of students in the state. The CM has immediately agreed on 8 demands and promised to look into the other demands as well. One of our demands is Tamil language courses and students' union elections in all universities and institutions across the state. We have requested budgetary allocation for infra and research in education. We have also requested that VCs be appointed where posts remain vacant. We have also demanded a special anti-narcotics task force to be introduced near educational campuses. We want a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he said.

ABVP also welcomed the decision to shut down 717 TASMAC outlets situated near schools, temples, and bus stands. Calling it a positive step, the Parishad expressed hope that the same firmness would also be shown in addressing issues related to educational institutions, universities, and student hostels. (ANI)

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