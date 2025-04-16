Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): AIADMK women workers on Wednesday staged a protest against state minister K Ponmudy's alleged derogatory and "vulgar" remarks against women and certain sects of Hinduism.

Speaking to ANI, AIADMK Women's Wing Deputy Secretary Gayathri Raghuram claimed that Ponmudy has been repeatedly saying things like these and demanded his removal from the ministerial post.

"K Ponmudy has been repeatedly saying things like these. His apology is also habitual. This runs in DMK's DNA. We have seen how they treated Amma when she became the CM. They have removed him from the position, it is an eye wash, they have not taken any action, he has to be removed from the ministerial post," she said.

AIADMK Spokesperson Apsara Reddy described Ponmudy's remarks as the lowest level of politics India has ever seen, questioning why the people of Tamil Nadu must endure a minister like him.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Under the instructions of our General Secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, we are protesting against the ridiculous speeches of the state minister K Ponmudy. DMK is in the habit of always making anti-women speeches and its bordering now on sexual innuendo. This is the lowest level of politics India has ever seen. MK Stalin has not removed him as the minister, he has only removed him from the party position. Why do the people of Tamil Nadu need to suffer a minister like this?"

On Saturday, K Ponmudy, former Deputy General Secretary of DMK, apologised for his alleged derogatory and "vulgar" remarks against women and certain sects of Hinduism.

"I sincerely apologise for the inappropriate words I used while speaking at an event organised by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. I immediately felt deep regret for the inappropriate remarks I had made. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment. I regret that my speech caused hurt to many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words," Ponmudy said.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his reported controversial remarks on Hinduism and women.

DMK Minister K Ponmudy had purportedly made a 'joke' on two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Vaishnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders. (ANI)

