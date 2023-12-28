Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai expressed sorrow over the demise of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened and saddened to hear of the passing away of DMDK leader, respected Captain Vijayakanth. Born in the South East, he is proud to have built the South Indian film industry. A gentleman who quenched the hunger of the poor workers," Annamalai said in a post on X.

"A wonderful artist who is loved by Tamil people all over the world. A selfless leader. He aims only for the welfare of the Tamil people. A word is not a deed, a person who stands by his word. An unassuming man," Annamalai added.

'Captain' Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai aged 71 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.

Calling Vijayakanth's demise a loss to Tamil Nadu and its people, Annamalai said, "Though his life departs from us, his fame will live on in his name. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends, DMD volunteers and the public who are bereaved of Captain. I pray to the Lord that his soul may reach the Lord."

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has reached Vijayakanth's house in Chennai.

Vijaykanth's mortal remains were brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005.

Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016.

He also served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. (ANI)

