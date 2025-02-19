Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Wednesday wrote to the Director General of Police of Kamarajar Salai Chennai regarding the mishandling of security detail, during his visit to Thiruparankundram Temple in Madurai on February 17.

Taking to social media, X, the BJP Tamil Nadu Office wrote, "We would like to bring to the kind attention of your good office the incident of the Tamil Nadu police mishandling the security detail of our Honourable Minister of State, Thiru.@Murugan_MoS avl.... A Letter To DGP By Our State President Thiru.@annamalai_k avl." The tweet was reposted by Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai.

The statement said, "On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, we would like to bring to the kind attention of your good office the incident of the Tamil Nadu police mishandling the security detail of our Honourable Minister of State, Thiru L. Murugan avl, during his visit to Thiruparankundram Temple in Madurai on 17-02-2025 in an attempt to deliberately stop him from entering the place of worship."

"It is disheartening to know that the Honourable Minster has been heckled by the police deployed at the entrance of the temple in spite of the prior clearance received by the Tamil Nadu police on the travel itinerary of the Honourable Minister that includes his visit to both Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple and Arulmigu Kasi Viswanathar Temple on the Thiruparankundram hill," the statement added.

The tweet stated that it was depressing to learn that Annamalai is banned from visiting the temple. When the Tamil Nadu BJP President questioned the instantaneous ban, officers replied that they got orders from the high command.

"It is even more depressing to learn that when the Honourable Minister questioned the officers about the instantaneous ban on his visit to the temples mentioned above, the officers replied that they had received orders from the high command not to allow him to visit the temple. The point of contention here is the blatant misuse of power vested to the police in depriving a member of parliament of his right to worship at a place of his choice at a point where his security was at stake. This raises serious doubt among the general public who are already petrified by unprecedented occurrences of crimes in Tamil Nadu in recent times on the deliverance of security and protection to the common masses," the statement said.

The statement concluded with a question, "If a Member of Parliament & a Minister could be heckled in such a manner, what is the state of the common people in our State?.(ANI)

