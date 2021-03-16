Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar on Monday filed his nomination as an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate from the Thirumangalam constituency for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Udayakumar was accompanied by a large crowd which was seen flouting social distancing norms.

The minister said that AIADMK led alliance has ensured another term for itself by successfully tackling the coronavirus pandemic

"The manner in which the Tamil Nadu government had handled the Covid-19 crisis has created increased the popularity of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. People want Edappadi Palaniswami to be the Chief Minister again," he said.

"Tamil Nadu is the state that tackled the coronavirus crisis most efficiently. The case statistics prove it," he further said.

"Stalin has made promises that he cannot keep. People are not going to give him a chance," he added.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

