Bodinayakanur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday claimed that AIADMK-led alliance will form the government in the state while highlighting that Edappadi K Palaniswami-led has launched various schemes for the benefit of the people.

Panneerselvam filed his nomination as an AIADMK candidate from Bodinayakanur constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, he claimed that AIADMK will win the Assembly polls and will form the government in the state.

"As per party headquarters announcement, I have filed my nomination today at Bodinayakanur constituency. I have fulfilled my election promise. People of my constituency have already made me win two times. I believe people will support me this time too," Panneerselvam said.

The Deputy CM said that the AIADMK-led government has done a good job in natural calamity and coronavirus pandemic.

"AIADMK will win in huge numbers. After Amma (Jayalalitha) became CM, she launched many schemes for people's welfare. Edappadi K. Palaniswami government has launched good schemes for people and worked in their interest," Panneerselvam said.

"In natural calamity and coronavirus pandemic, our government has done a good job. Even our government got appreciation from the central government. I am sure we will again form the government. AIADMK will win by big numbers," he added.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

AIADMK is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP. (ANI)

