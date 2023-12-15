Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP state President K Annamalai on Friday extended his greetings to Premalatha Vijayakanth, who took charge as the general secretary of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) at the party's meeting of the executive and general council members held at Thiruverkadu on Thursday.

Taking to X Tamil Nadu BJP state President K Annamalai said, "I am very happy to hear the news that Sister Premalatha Vijayakanth has taken charge as the General Secretary of DMDK. There is no doubt that the sister, who has been working for the people for so many years by the side of Captain Vijayakanth, will do well in her new role."

He further extended his wishes to Premalatha Vijayakanth on behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP.

"I have seen the energy and bravery of Captain Vijayakanth, who is loved by the people of Tamil Nadu, also manifested in Sister Premalatha Vijayakanth. On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, I extend my heartiest congratulations to Sister Premalatha Vijayakanth," he further said.

After the culmination of the 18th general body and working group meeting of the Desiya Murpoku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) yesterday, the party's newly appointed General Secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, paid heartfelt floral tributes at the memorials of political stalwarts Anna, MGR, Karunanidhi, and Jayalalitha situated at Chennai Marina.

The significant meeting took place at the GPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, on the outskirts of Chennai. During this gathering, DMDK President Vijayakanth announced his wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth, as the party's general secretary. The event witnessed the passing of 18 resolutions, one of which urged the Tamil Nadu state government to reconsider and raise the relief amount for flood-affected individuals from 6000 rupees to 12 thousand rupees.

In her inaugural speech as the General Secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth expressed her commitment to the party and its members. Speaking in Tamil, she conveyed, "I am now bestowed with the responsibility of the General Secretary post by Vijayakanth. This party was founded for the welfare of the people, and I will be working closely with you all."

Addressing recent rumours about Vijayakanth's health, she asserted, "I want to ask the media not to publish any false news. Our leader is here before you today. I, not only as his wife but also as a party member, have endured much pain."

Acknowledging the significant appointment, she stated, "Vijayakanth has entrusted me with the crucial role of General Secretary, and it's not a trivial matter. I urge all our party members to join hands and work towards the objectives for which this political party was formed."

Premalatha Vijayakanth called upon party cadres to fulfil the dreams of Captain Vijayakanth, emphasizing, "In 2024, Captain Vijayakanth's vision will be realized, and by 2026, it will undoubtedly come to fruition. Let us collectively strive for the goals of our party."

The announcement of Premalatha Vijayakanth as the General Secretary marks a significant development within the DMDK, ushering in a new era under her leadership. (ANI)

