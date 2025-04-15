Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP leader Ashvathaman Allimuthu on Tuesday filed a complaint against State Minister K. Ponmudy over his derogatory speech about Shaivism, Vaishnavism, and the dignity of women.

Alimuthu, speaking to ANI, said, "We have filed a complaint against State Minister K. Ponmudy over his derogatory speech against Shaivism and Vaishnavism, as well as the dignity of women. It is not only derogatory but also obscene. We are filing a complaint against him and expect action against him. We are expecting that the legal and judiciary should ensure justice."

DMK Minister K Ponmudy had purportedly made a 'joke' on two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders.

Notably, on April 12, the DMK Minister had apologised for his alleged derogatory and 'vulgar' remarks.

Ponmudy said that he "immediately" regretted his "inappropriate" remarks.

"I sincerely apologize for the inappropriate words I used while speaking at an event organized by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. I immediately felt deep regret for the inappropriate remarks I had made. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment. I regret that my speech caused hurt to many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words," Ponmudy said.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his controversial remarks on Hinduism and women.

AIADMK leader Sellur Raju slammed Ponmudy on Friday, accusing him of having a "habit" of making "disrespectful" remarks about women.

"Minister Ponmudi has made it a habit to continually speak disrespectfully about women and marginalized communities," Raju told reporters.

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also slammed Ponmudy as a "disgrace" to the public and a "true representation" of DMK.

Condemning Ponmudy's reported controversial remarks on women and Hinduism, Sathyan said that DMK leaders can go to any extent to mock religious beliefs and practices, particularly with respect to Hindu religious beliefs. (ANI)

