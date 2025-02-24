Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a fresh war of words over the delimitation of Parliament seats, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy took aim at Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's recent statement on how the process would be carried out based on population figures.

Thirupathy questioned the CM, pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been successful in controlling its population.

Also Read | ‘Right Time To Invest in Madhya Pradesh’, Says PM Narendra Modi at Global Investors Summit 2025 (Watch Video).

"Now, how does he know that the delimitation will happen only on population? That is what the simple question we are asking," he said. The BJP leader emphasized that the people of Tamil Nadu deserve appreciation for their role in managing population growth, but the CM's assertion about the criteria for delimitation was problematic.

"There is no doubt that South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, has definitely done well in controlling the population. Yes, we appreciate it. It is the people who have done that. So, how do you say it is going to be done like that only? That is wrong," Thirupathy added, expressing concerns about Stalin's approach.

Also Read | AI's Impact on Agriculture 'Phenomenal': Satya Nadella Highlights Yield Increase in Small Farm of Maharashtra's Baramati Using AI, Elon Musk Reacts.

He further criticized the Chief Minister for what he called irresponsible leadership. "A Chief Minister should talk responsibly. He should know what he's talking about. Don't try to confuse people. That is what he's doing," Thirupathy remarked.

Meanwhile, amid chaos over the proposed National Education Policy (NEP), Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday said that the three language policy was an "assault" on the linguistic and cultural identity of Tamil Nadu while daring the ruling party in the centre to contest the upcoming 2026 assembly elections solo.

Asserting that Tamil Nadu can't be held at ransom, he said that the entire state rejects the NEP being pushed by the BJP government in the centre. He said that any talks about three-language policy by the centre was a code of "Hindi imposition."

Chidambaram questioned whether there was any state in north India that teaches a south Indian language in government schools. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)