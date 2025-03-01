Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Thoothukudi Forest Department inaugurated the Blackbuck Innovation Cum Incubation Center on Friday, marking National Science Day. The facility, located at the Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary, was officially opened by District Collector K. Elambahavath in the presence of District Forest Officer Revti Raman.

Speaking to ANI, Raman highlighted the significance of the center, stating, "Today, on 28th February, on National Science Day, we have inaugurated the Incubation Centre for Blackbucks. We have the southernmost natural habitat of Blackbucks in Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary. We have constructed one Blackbuck incubation center. This center is equipped with all modern ICT technologies...This center will be open for all the school students, even college students can visit..."

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Committed to Restoring Lasting Peace in Manipur, Says Amit Shah; Reviews Security With Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Top Officials.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin marked his 72nd birthday on Saturday by paying floral tributes to DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai at the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach.

The CM also distributed chocolates to school children at Chennai's Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Attends Post-Budget Webinar, Calls for Speedy Implementation of Agri Budget, Keeping Focus on 'Action'.

Stalin is expected to receive greetings from leaders of the alliance party and DMK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life.

Furthermore, Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday with a personal phone call as part of the celebrations honouring the state leader.

On his special day, CM Stalin began his birthday by paying floral tributes to CN Annadurai, the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and former Chief Minister, at the Anna Memorial located at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Stalin also distributed chocolates to school children at the Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Memorial as part of the day's festivities.

In addition to these tributes, Stalin received greetings from political leaders, including the alliance parties and the DMK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)