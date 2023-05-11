Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): DMK's Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) was divested of the Finance and Human Resources Management portfolio and been made the Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services in the latest cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, after the "PTR audio tapes" controversy and "pressure" by the opposition on Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expanded his cabinet for the second time since the formation of his government in May 2021, making changes to the portfolio of five ministers including PTR.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Submits Fake COVID-19 Positive Medical Certificate to Evade Polls Duty in Pilibhit, Booked.

An unverified audio, purportedly of PTR had gone viral on social media wherein the person is heard saying that the first family of DMK had amassed wealth.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai had lashed out against the Chief Minister and family on the alleged audio tape.

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrest: Pakistan’s Supreme Court Directs NAB To Produce Former Prime Minister Within an Hour, Says Agency Committed ‘Contempt of Court’.

"In a conversation with a journalist, TN State Finance Minister reveals that TN CM's son Udhayanidhi & Son in Law Sabareesan have accumulated Rs30,000 Crores in a year. With every passing day, these substantiate the claims made by us in #DMKFiles," Annamalai had said while posting the audio on Twitter.

PTR has, however, refuted allegations made in the audio clips and called them "false" and "fabricated".

Stalin also during his recent 'Ungalin Oruvan' question and answer series in which the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister responds to various questions relating to various political developments had said he does not want to "publicize those indulging in cheap politics."

However, after the Cabinet decision, PTR while taking to Twitter 'thanked' the CM saying, "I am grateful that CM @mkstalin has now assigned me the portfolio of Information Technology - globally the #1 industry for investment and job-creation today. We know that technology shapes the future."

He further said that he will plan to attract more investments, accelerate job creation, and deliver growth at a pace that will re-establish Tamil Nadu as a leading state in IT.

"I hope my own experience in establishing and managing a pioneering Global Capability Centre 15 years ago, and the connectivity with the IT and ITES Industry gained during my professional career, will enrich my efforts in this new role," he added.

MP Saminathan, the Minister of Information and Publicity, has been additionally allotted the Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archaeology.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) legislator TRB Rajaa was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet this morning.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the Mannargudi MLA, Rajaa at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin and others. Rajaa has been allocated the Industries portfolio.

The three-time MLA from Mannargudi. He was earlier appointed the DMK's NRI wing secretary and later the IT wing secretary.

Thangam Thennarasu who was the Minister for Industries has been given Finance, Planning, and Human Resources Management portfolios in place of PTR.

Wishing a 'great success' to new Finance Minister Thennarasu, PTR tweeted, "I wish the incoming Finance Minister @TThenarasu great success and many more achievements as he assumes responsibility today. I am sure he will accelerate the progress already made and deliver new records in his tenure." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)