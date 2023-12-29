Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): DMDK chief and veteran actor Vijayakanth laid to rest with full State honours following rituals this evening in Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kahzgam (DMDK) office at Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Thousands of fans and supporters of Vijayakanth poured into the Island Ground and DMDK office today to pay last respects to their beloved Captain Vijayakanth.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and other senior Ministers participated in the last rites of Vijayakanth at the DMDK office. A procession was carried from the Island ground to the Koyambedu DMDK Office.

People were queued up at Poonamalle Road on both sides and poured their love with tears to Vijayakanth. Seeing the crowd and love towards Vijayakanth, his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth and his two sons, who were in a procession vehicle, broke down.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, M Subramanian, Thamo Anbarasan, BJP State President Annamalai, Makkal Needhi Maiyam Chief and Actor Kamal Hassan, Actor Rajinikanth and many other paid their tribute to Vijayakanth in Island ground where his mortal remains where kept for homage.

Personalities shared their condolences with Vijayakanth's wife and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, Brother-in-law Sudheesh and his two sons Vijay Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandiyan.

Supporters stood in a long queue on December 28 early morning and paid their respects in Island ground, Anna Salai, Chennai. Later Vijayakanth mortal remaining was taken as a procession from Island ground to the DMDK office.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister M Subramanian, Thangam Thennarasu, Thamo Anbarasan, K N Nehru, Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP T R Baalu, Telengana Governor and Pondicherry lieutenant Tamilisai Soundarajan, Former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, Former AIADMK Minster Jayakumar participates in the final rights at DMDK Office.

With full State Honours Vijayakanth was laid to rest in their Party office. Rituals were also part of Vijayakanth's final rites.

Vijayakanth died on December 28 morning at 5.30 am due to COVID and prolonged illness. On December 28, Vijayakanth's mortal remains were taken to his home where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tribute to him. Later in DMDK Office Telengana Governor and Pondicherry Lieutenant Tamilisai Soundarajan, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, Expelled AIADMK Leader Sasikala, BJP State President Annamalai, Actor Vijay, Director Vetrimaran, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and various politicians and film personalities paid their homage.

Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films and is known for action movies. As a Nadigar Sangam President, President Vijayakanth has helped cinema artists. Vijayakanth founded his party in 2005 called 'Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam'.

In the 2011 State Elections, Vijayakanth DMDK won 26 seats from 41 contested seats and became the principal opposition. (ANI)

