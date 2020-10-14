Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday approved the Tamil Nadu government's request for the extension of service of the state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, in view of the Coivd-19 situation.

As per an official letter from the Centre to the Principal Secretary, Shanmugam's services have been extended for three months till January 31, 2021.

The Tamil Nadu government had written to the Centre seeking extension of service for Shanmugam on August 13.

He was scheduled to retire this October 31 but now his term has been extended till January 31, 2021. This is the second extension for Shanmugam who was to retire from service on July 31 this year. He assumed the office of Chief Secretary on July 1, 2019. (ANI)

