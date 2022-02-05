Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): In the Urban Local Body polls in Tamil Nadu, the Congress has fielded a 22-year-old MBA student from Madurai's Sivagangai municipality.

Priyanka, an MBA student while filing her nomination on Friday said, "I am filing nomination for the first time and it was a great experience. I would also tell the youth that they should also join politics," she said. "I hope people vote for me", she added.

Priyanka said, "After I win the election, I would tell people of the ward to contact me on social networking sites like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram about their problems and immediate action would be taken about it."

The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19. (ANI)

