Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): In its Municipality elections, AIADMK has fielded Edwin Prabhu, son of a sanitation worker, to contest from Madurai's Subramaniapuram ward as a Councillor.

"Children of sanitation workers in my area do not have the facility to study online. If I win the election, I'll provide free Wi-Fi to them," said Edwin.

According to Edwin, Madurai's Subramaniapuram is a very important constituency and he is contesting the civic elections to serve the common people.

"My parents and I come from a slum area. Therefore, I am aware of their problems. I am here to serve them and help them as soon as a problem crops up and whatever is the problem," he said.

Asked about his manifesto, Edwin said, "I am giving students free education, Wi-Fi, medical camp. I have friends who are doctors in Madurai. They are helping me."

The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19. (ANI)

