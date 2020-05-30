India News | Tamil Nadu CM Discusses COVID-19 Crisis with Medical Experts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday held a meeting with medical experts here with regard to the coronavirus crisis in the State.

Officials and experts from other districts also participated in the meeting via video-conferencing.

Also Read | Maharashtra | Passing Out Ceremony of 138th Course of NDA Khadakwasla in Pune Conducted Today in a Scaled-Down Manner: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu has 20,246 coronavirus cases out of which 8,779 are active and 11,313 have been cured/discharged.

A total of 154 people have died in the State due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Govt Allows Deployment of 100% Workforce in Tea Gardens from June 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)