Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Madurai TIDEL Park through a video conference on Tuesday at an event held in Madurai.

The demand for establishing a TIDEL Park in Madurai was put forth by the IT sector. Considering the current needs, it was announced in the State Assembly that the TIDEL Park would be set up in the Mattuthavani area of Madurai.

Following this, 9.97 acres of land owned by the Madurai Corporation, located between the Mattuthavani bus terminus and the paddy trade complex, was allocated for the TIDEL Park.

The construction will cover approximately 52,000 square feet, consisting of a ground floor, 12 additional floors, and a terrace.

Environmental clearance has been granted, and a contract has been awarded to a private company for the construction work.

The TIDEL Park will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 314.29 crore. It is expected to create employment opportunities for around 6,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

The building will be constructed as a single block extending up to 72 meters in length, with the ground floor occupying 4,008.71 square feet. The required drinking water supply will be provided by the Madurai Corporation.

The construction inauguration ceremony was held today, where CM MK. Stalin, from Chennai, officially launched the construction work through a video conference and laid the foundation stone. Following the event, the construction work began immediately, and the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The event was attended by Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Madurai District Collector Sangeetha, Madurai Mayor Indirani, and other dignitaries. After the ceremony, Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan officially commenced the construction work. (ANI)

