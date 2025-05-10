Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Saturday led a peace march in Chennai to show solidarity and extend support to the armed forces in light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The march was led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, began near the Director General of Police (DGP) Office on Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach, and concluded near the War Memorial at the other corner of Marina Beach.

The peace march witnessed a large turnout with participation from political leaders, civil society members, and the general public.

The event aimed to show unity against terrorism and extend unwavering support to the Indian armed forces.

On Friday, Stalin, in a statement, emphasised the need for collective action against Pakistan's promotion of terrorism and atrocities and announced the rally.

"Pakistan is promoting terrorism and committing atrocities in India, not only for its own sake but also for its own sake. It is time to express our support for the Indian Army, which is fighting bravely to protect us," Stalin stated on X earlier.

He had called upon ex-servicemen, ministers, the public, and students to participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, announced that both nations had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the ceasefire, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also endorsed the ceasefire, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier claiming that US mediation played a key role, US President Donald Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing "common sense and great intelligence" to de-escalate the crisis.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Earlier in the day, India said that any future act of terror will be considered an "act of war" against India and will be responded to accordingly, the top government sources said on Saturday. (ANI)

