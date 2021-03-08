Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday promised to provide Rs 1,500 per family to housewives every month and six LPG cylinders in the AIADMK manifesto if elected to power.

The Chief Minister promised six LPG cylinders per year for each family under its poll manifesto.

"On this Women's Day, considering the well-being of women, six LPG cylinders per year for each family will be included in the AIADMK election manifesto. And Rs 1,500 will be handed over to housewives per family each month. AIADMK manifesto will be released soon," Palaniswami said.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

While the ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, DMK has joined hands with Congress. (ANI)

