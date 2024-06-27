Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government will build a new international airport in Hosur for socio-economic development altogether in Hosur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the assembly on Thursday.

Making a statement in the Assembly under Rule 110, Stalin said the new airport would come up at an area of 2,000 acres to manage about 30 million passengers a year.

"For past years, Hosur district has been attracting major investments in Electronic Vehicles. To make Hosur an important economic zone various plans are being implemented in Hosur...This government is considering that an airport is needed in Hosur for the social development of Hosur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. International Airport would be set up in Hosur on 2000 acres to manage 30 million passengers per year," the CM said in the assembly.

M K Stalin listed out their Dravidian model government achievements in Tamil Nadu and said "Under the Dravidian model government, Tamil Nadu is getting developed in all sectors. Especially very importantly in big industries. Many world industries are looking forward to investing in Tamil Nadu."

CM Stalin also announced setting up a Grand Library and Science Centre in Trichy similar to Libraries in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

"Grand Library and Science Center to be set up in Trichy following the Libraries in Madhurai, Coimbatore," he further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Central Government to immediately commence the census work, along with a caste-based population census this time.

This House considers that caste-based Population Census is essential to formulate policies to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy, and employment to every citizen of India, the resolution order mentioned.

This House, therefore unanimously urges the Union Government to immediately commence the census work, which is due in the year 2021 along with the caste-based Population Census, this time, the resolution order stated further. (ANI)

