New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

The DMK leader, who recently led his party to a big win in the assembly polls in his state, is on a visit to the national capital.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin met PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and posted pictures of their meeting.

