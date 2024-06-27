Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party workers are sitting on hunger strike demanding a CBI inquiry into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the "inefficiency of the DMK government".

"Our demand is the dismissal of Stalin's government, to begin with. Taking legal action against the atrocities of illicit drugs, which are being distilled by DMK functionaries only. There is full support of Stalin and his government..." said AIADMK senior leader C. Ponnaiyan.

AIADMK Senior Leader and Former Minister C Vijayabaskar stated that they have come on the public forum realising that there is no way to raise concern in the Assembly

"...There is no provision to raise our voice in the Assembly forum. So, now we have turned to the public forum...We need to find the root cause, and who all are involved...CBI is the right agency to find the root cause" said AIADMK Senior Leader and Former Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Former AIADMK MP Jayakumar Jayavardhan highlighted that this is the second hooch tragedy in the state and said that this must not be accepted.

"The government machinery does not work due to inefficiency at its core. This incident has shown the failure of district and police administrations and state intelligence. Through appropriate forums, we have raised this issue. AIADMK has conducted a statewide protest in every district. It has raised our voice in the legislative assembly because of which we have been thrown out. We have also moved to the High Court in this regard," said Jayavardhan.

Jayavardhan further demanded the resignation of CM Satin "due to the inefficiency of DMK government" and a CBI probe into the matter.

Notably, a resolution was also passed on Wednesday in the assembly to suspend AIADMK for disrupting the assembly proceedings.

Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu ordered the eviction of the AIADMK MLAs who disrupted the assembly proceedings. The MLAs had demanded an adjournment of the Q&A session and continued to raise slogans over the tragedy. (ANI)

