India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Allocates Portfolios; Finance for N Marie Wilson, Revenue for Sengottaiyan; Forms Dedicated AI Ministry

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Twenty-three ministers in the Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday have been allocated portfolios following the formation of the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government, with the state also becoming the second in the country after Keralam to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) department at the cabinet level.

Chief Minister Vijay keeps the Home, Police, Municipal Administration, and the Urban and Water Supply portfolios. He has additionally taken on Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness. The Women Welfare portfolio, which was previously with the Chief Minister's office, has now been reassigned to K Jegadeshwari, who has been designated Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

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According to the portfolio allocation, KA Sengottaiyan, former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate from Gobichettipalayam constituency, has been assigned the Revenue department. He will now be responsible for Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Boodhan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly matters.

Whereas, the Finance portfolio has been given to N Marie Wilson, the TVK MLA from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar. Wilson will now be looking after Finance, Pensions and Pensionary Benefits, and the Planning & Development matters.

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Reacting to the allocation, Marie Wilson thanked the chief minister and the people of his constituency.

"I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for giving me this opportunity and to the RK Nagar constituency people for voting for me," Wilson told ANI.

"I am looking forward to the portfolio and working for the people," he added.

Among the key allocations, Kumar R, MLA from the Velachery Assembly constituency, has been appointed Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services.

With the move, Tamil Nadu has become the second state after Keralam to establish a dedicated AI portfolio at the cabinet level.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Keralam government created a separate Artificial Intelligence portfolio for the first time as part of a major reshuffle of ministerial responsibilities under the newly formed UDF government, signalling a growing focus among states on emerging technologies and digital governance.

As per the Keralam state Gazette order released on May 20, Veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty has been assigned the newly created Artificial Intelligence department.

Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, as it emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats. (ANI)

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