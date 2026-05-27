India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Departs for First Official Delhi Visit; to Meet President, PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 (ANI): Following his assumption of office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay departed for Delhi on Tuesday for his first official visit.

He arrived at Chennai Airport to board a special flight to the national capital, where he is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers during the visit.

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According to the sources, Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna, along with other senior ministers, will also accompany Vijay to Delhi, where they will first visit the Tamil Nadu House in the national capital.

Following that, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will leave by car for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, where he will meet him as a courtesy call and hold discussions with him.

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After meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister will return to Tamil Nadu House. On Wednesday night, several leaders of Left parties and leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League in Delhi are expected to meet Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as a courtesy call.

According to the sources, on Thursday morning, CM Joseph Vijay will meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan as a courtesy call. Thereafter, on Thursday, the Chief Minister is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and several senior Union Ministers in Delhi.

The sources mentioned that later on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu CM is also expected to meet senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

In connection with Vijay's Delhi visit, a security review meeting was held on Tuesday in the VIP lounge at the old Chennai airport regarding the arrangements to be made. Officials who attended the meeting included the Chief Minister's security officers, senior Chennai airport officials, senior officials of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), VIP security officials, senior officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and senior Chennai city police officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)