India News | Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Launches 'Singappen Special Force' to Bolster Women's Safety

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday launched the 'Singappen Special Force', a dedicated initiative aimed at enhancing women's safety and strengthening law and order across the state.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is very close to his heart and reflected the government's commitment to protecting every family in Tamil Nadu, according to a release.

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"This is not just an election promise. We assured the women's safety that we would ensure the safety of our families, and within a short period of assuming office, we have taken this important step by introducing the Singappen Special Force," he said.

He asserted that the incidents of violence and harassment deeply troubled him and stressed the need to understand the realities faced by women rather than merely discussing them on social media.

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The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would focus on three key priorities: eradicating drugs, ensuring women's safety, and maintaining law and order.

"Drugs must be completely eliminated from Tamil Nadu. We do not need to dwell on the past. Our focus is on creating a safer future," he said.

While the government has a responsibility to uphold law and order, public cooperation and self-discipline are equally important in building a safe society. He assured that a fearless environment would be created for women across the state and warned that those involved in crimes against women would face very strict legal action.

"We cannot tolerate crimes against women. The accused will be punished severely, and such action will serve as a deterrent to others," he added.

Chief Minister said the government has allocated Rs 354 crore for the project and will create 2,500 new jobs. Advanced equipment and specialised vehicles will be provided to strengthen the force's capabilities.

He also announced that drone patrols would soon be introduced as part of the state's security framework, describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the release noted.

The Singappen Special Force is expected to play a significant role in enhancing women's safety and reinforcing public confidence in the state's law enforcement system. (ANI)

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