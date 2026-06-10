India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi During Delhi Visit

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Jospeh Vijay on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Congress, with its five seats, is a key partner in Vijay-led TVK's coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay is on a three-day visit to Delhi, during which he is expected to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled to be held on June 11 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Vijay also met with Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda and senior CPI leaders Pallab Sengupta and K Narayana at Ajoy Bhawan. CPI with two seats is another alliance partner in Vijay's coalition government.

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Meanwhile, Vijay also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today.

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The visit marks his second trip to the national capital after assuming office.

During his earlier visit on May 27, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He is expected to return to Chennai on the evening of June 12 after concluding his official meetings.

The upcoming NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see participation from Chief Ministers of all states, focusing on key issues of cooperative federalism and development priorities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also on a two-day visit to New Delhi beginning June 10. Today, he participated in the key meetings of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking 12 years of the PM Modi government. He is also scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on June 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)