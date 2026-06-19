India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Moves Resolution in Assembly Against Mekedatu Dam; Congress, VCK Extend Support

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday moved a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly against the Karnataka government's proposal to construct the Mekedatu dam, appealing to all members of the House to support the motion unanimously.

Extending his party's full support to the resolution, Tamil Nadu Assembly Congress leader Rakesh Kumar, TN Assembly VCK leader and Minister Vanniarasu backed the move introduced by CM Vijay, emphasising the need for state unity on the inter-state river water issue.

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The resolution emphasises that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

According to the resolution to be moved by the Chief Minister: "This August House records its strong objection to the unilateral attempt of the Government of Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, without respecting the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 and the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 16.2.2018, without obtaining the concurrence of the concerned basin States, and without securing any approval from the Union Government. Such an action is not at all acceptable.''

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The resolution further calls upon the Central Government to withhold all necessary clearances for the project.

''This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,'' the resolution states.

Highlighting the water scarcity in the region, the resolution noted, ''The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Hon'ble Supreme Court have observed that the Cauvery Basin is a deficit basin and that the total available water in the basin has already been apportioned among the basin States. Therefore, no new project can be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin, nor can any additional quantity of water be utilised.''

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, through the resolution, stressed on the sensitivity of the inter-state river dispute.

''The Cauvery issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, this August House urges the Union Government to advise the Government of Karnataka not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project at Mekedatu or at any other location in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government,'' the resolution reads.

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu government is seeking a directive for the Central Water Commission (CWC) to halt the processing of Karnataka's project report.

''This August House further urges the Central Water Commission not to examine, process, or grant approval to the Detailed Project Report submitted by the Government of Karnataka. This August House unanimously expresses its support for all measures undertaken by the Government of Tamil Nadu to prevent this attempt by the Government of Karnataka so as to safeguard the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu," the resolution concludes. (ANI)

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