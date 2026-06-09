India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on Delhi Visit from Tomorrow for 3 Days, to Attend NITI Aayog Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit, during which he is expected to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled to be held on June 11 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Vijay will depart from Chennai at around 8 am on a special chartered aircraft. The visit marks his second trip to the national capital after assuming office.

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During his earlier visit on May 27, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before returning to Chennai the following day.

This time, apart from attending the NITI Aayog meeting, the Chief Minister is also expected to meet and hold discussions with President Draupadi Murmu, CP Radhakrishnan, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior Congress leaders, whom he did not meet during his previous trip to Delhi.

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Sources indicated that these additional engagements are likely to extend the Chief Minister's stay in the national capital to three days, until June 12. He is expected to return to Chennai the same evening at around 6:00 pm after concluding his official meetings.

The upcoming NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see participation from Chief Ministers of all states, focusing on key issues of cooperative federalism and development priorities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also to embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi beginning June 10, during which he will participate in key meetings of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the NITI Aayog, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

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