India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Speedy Investigation, Prosecution of Criminals Involved in Heinous Crimes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday ordered that cases are to be promptly registered against those involved in heinous crimes. Such cases should be investigated swiftly, prosecuted effectively, and severe punishment should be secured against the accused individuals.

According to a press release by the Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Chennai, under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru C Joseph Vijay, a review meeting was held on Monday at the Secretariat regarding crimes against women and children, expediting the investigation and trial of such cases, preventive measures, and the creation of public awareness.

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Officials from the Police Department, Social Welfare Department, and the Advocate General's office attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the cases related to sexual offences must be conducted swiftly and that stringent punishment must be secured against the accused. He stated that properly conducting such cases and ensuring severe punishment should serve as a deterrent to those planning to engage in criminal activities, the press release noted.

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As per the release, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M Saikumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, K Manivasan, IAS, Advocate General Thiru Vijay Narayan; Secretary to Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, Mariam Pallavi Baldev, IAS, Director General of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Maheshwar Dayal, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Women and Child Crime Prevention Wing), Anita Hussein, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Women and Child Crime Prevention Wing), C Rajeshwari, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Thiru Ashra Garg, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Singappen), K Bhavaneeswari, IPS, and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting, the release added. (ANI)

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