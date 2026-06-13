India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seeks Second AIIMS, NEET Exemption and Release of Education Funds at NITI Aayog Meet

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay pitched for greater state empowerment, fiscal support and cooperative federalism while addressing the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, held on June 11, saying that a developed India can be achieved only through empowered states and inclusive development.

Addressing the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said Tamil Nadu remains committed to working constructively with the Union Government while safeguarding the interests and aspirations of the state.

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The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu, India's second-largest economy, is aiming to become a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by 2036, contributing significantly to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Highlighting youth empowerment as a key priority, Vijay proposed a Youth Skill and Employment Mission under which five lakh youths annually would receive stipend-supported internships and industry-linked training. He sought the Centre's support to establish emerging technology skill centres in every district and train five lakh youths in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, deep technology, cloud computing, electric vehicle technology and semiconductor-related sectors.

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He also sought Union Government support for creating world-class start-up incubators, a venture capital ecosystem for deep-tech enterprises and enhanced funding for applied research.

On education, CM Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu's opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental admissions, stating that the examination has adversely affected students from rural and socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. He urged the Centre to permit the state to fill all seats under the state quota in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses solely based on Class XII marks.

Emphasising inclusive growth, the Chief Minister proposed a Poverty-Free Tamil Nadu Mission aimed at identifying vulnerable families and ensuring convergence of welfare schemes to create sustainable livelihood opportunities. He also sought financial assistance from the Centre for affordable housing initiatives.

The Tamil Nadu CM requested the Union Government to sanction a second AIIMS in Tamil Nadu at Coimbatore, stating that the state government would provide the required land.

Focusing on women-led development, he highlighted Tamil Nadu's progress in women's education, health, safety and economic empowerment. He said the state employs 42 per cent of women working in factories across India and has launched the "Singa Pen Sirappu Athiradi Padai" (Women's Special Action Force) to strengthen technology-enabled policing and rapid response mechanisms.

On agriculture, Vijay referred to the recently announced Rs 2,045 crore Cooperative Crop Loan Waiver Scheme, aimed at benefiting marginal, small and other farmers through structured debt relief.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns regarding Tamil Nadu fishermen, urging the Centre to protect the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay and ensure the release of fishermen and fishing boats detained by neighbouring countries. He sought urgent diplomatic intervention for the release and safe return of Tamil Nadu fishermen lodged in prisons in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Citing the state's vulnerability to cyclones and floods along its 1,076-km coastline, CM Vijay sought enhanced central support for permanent flood mitigation infrastructure, climate-resilient projects and a Comprehensive Disaster Management Mission aimed at achieving zero casualties.

He further urged the Centre to declare the Space Manufacturing Hub at Kulasekarapattinam as a National Space Manufacturing Hub to boost India's participation in the global space economy.

On digital connectivity, Vijay said BharatNet Phase-II in Tamil Nadu had achieved around 97 per cent completion and sought assistance in addressing the remaining last-mile connectivity challenges.

The Chief Minister also requested the release of Rs 2,283.40 crore in central assistance for the Hogenakkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme.

Calling for equitable treatment of states that have demonstrated fiscal responsibility and population stabilisation, Vijay urged the Centre not to disadvantage such states in resource allocation.

He further sought the release of Rs 3,284 crore pending under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme without linking it to the implementation of the National Education Policy or the three-language policy.

Vijay also appealed to the Union Government to declare the ancient Tamil text Thirukkural as a National Literature, describing it as a work whose values remain relevant to modern India.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said that empowering states would strengthen India and help build a prosperous, equitable, innovative and sustainable nation through partnership, mutual respect and shared responsibility. (ANI)

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