Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the party said on Sunday.

After a medical checkup this morning, it was found that the former Lok Sabha MP is infected with corona. He is currently taking medication in a private hospital.

"Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chairman KS Alagiri diagnosed with corona infection this morning and is being treated at a private hospital," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee tweeted from its official Twitter handle. (ANI)

