Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): A large number of devotees pulled the car of Vekkali Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi on the occasion of the 'Chithirai car' festival on Sunday.

The decorated car went around important streets of Woraiyur in Tiruchi before returning to its base. A special puja was performed to Goddess Vekkaliamman after the temple car reached its base.

Devotees, who came from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas, offered prayers on the occasion of 'Chithirai therottam.' Several of them carried milk pots and offered 'abishekam' to the Goddess.

The festival is held on Tamil New Year. Many temples in Tiruchirappalli witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on account of the New Year.

The Tamil New Year marks the beginning of the year on the Tamil calendar and is widely celebrated by Tamil people worldwide. Observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chittirai, its date is determined by the solar cycle of the Hindu calendar, typically falling around April 14 on the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)

