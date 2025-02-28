Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Federation of Student Organisations-Tamil Nadu (FSO-TN) protested on Friday against the arrival of Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, over the contentious three-language policy and funds to the state.

The Union Minister is in Chennai to attend an event at IIT Madras.

In response to his visit, heavy police personnel were deployed outside IIT Madras, where the event was taking place.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also urged the people of the state to 'rise' in defense of Tamil Nadu's rights, particularly in the ongoing fight concerning the three-language policy and constituency delimitation.

Sharing a video message, Tamil Nadu CM said that the state is confronting two critical challenges, one of language and the other is the fight against delimitation.

Stalin pressed that the constituency delimitation state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people.

"Today, Tamil Nadu is confronting two critical challenges - the battle for language, which is our lifeline, and the fight against delimitation, which is our right. I earnestly urge you to convey the true essence of our battle to the people. Constituency delimitation directly impacts our state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people. You should take this message to people. Every individual must rise to defend our state," Stain said in a video message on X.

Stalin said that other states were raising their voice of solidarity against the central government.

"Today, we are witnessing the voice of solidarity rising from Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana and beyond. Faced with this resistance, the Union Government insists that it is not imposing its will upon us, yet all their actions suggest otherwise." Tamil Nadu CM said.

Stalin criticised the three-language policy, saying that it had resulted in the centre withholding the state's funds and that delimitation would now 'affect' the state's representation.

"Their three-language policy has already resulted in the withholding of our rightful funds. Likewise, while they claim they will not reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats, they are unwilling to assure that the representation of other states will not be disproportionately increased. Our demand is clear - do not determine parliamentary constituencies based on population alone...We will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's welfare and future for anyone or anything...Tamil Nadu will resist! Tamil Nadu will prevail," Stalin said. (ANI)

