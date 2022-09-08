Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) arrived at the party headquarters in Chennai, amid celebrations and a massive gathering of supporters.

Seasaw of fortune tilted in favour of Edappadi K Palaniswamy when a division bench of Madras High court set aside the August 17 single bench judgement in favour of O Paneerselvam (OPS) on party leadership dispute.

"Today, all party cadres who were appointed as per General Council resolution came to party office and held a meeting. The resolution was passed in the General Council meeting and powers were given to our section as per High Court Orders. Elections will be held soon for the post of party's general secretary. Today, we entered the party headquarters and paid our respects to party leaders late MGR and late J Jayalalithaa," told EPS.

When asked about the possibility of the return of OPS back to the party fold, EPS said, "OPS had led the violence at party HQ, how can the party cadre accept his return to the party? He has betrayed the party. OPS is like a chameleon."

EPS further blamed OPS for taking important documents from the party office. He said, "AIADMK's most important documents have been taken by OPS. They have broken the door of the party headquarters. They have stolen documents and broken computers. DMK government has not taken any action despite complaining about the same. We had to approach the High court and now the investigation has started."

In the General council meeting convened on July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party. Before the meeting, supporters of both the rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters. Following the violent clash, the headquarters was seized by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

August 17 judgement by a single bench of Justice G Jayachandran had nullified the July 11 meeting and ordered status quo, as prior to July 11. EPS camp then challenged the single bench judgement to a division bench of Madras High court which ruled in favour of EPS. (ANI)

