Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India]. December 5 (ANI): A group of Tamil Nadu educationists praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's model of good governance and development, calling his work as "unprecedented".

During the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event taking place in Varanasi, when a group of Tamil Nadu educationists were asked to rate CM Yogi's model on a scale of 1 to 10, some gave him a perfect score, some gave him a score of 9, and some responded that the work of CM Yogi cannot be measured in numbers as the development of UP is "unprecedented", informed a press release on Monday.

The visitors from Tamil Nadu described CM Yogi as a "role model" for other states. During the ongoing one-month Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, a group of more than 200 teachers travelled to Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

Professor D. Subbaiah of Chennai Presidency College said, "Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has done a lot for the state and is continuing to do so. Other states should also take inspiration from his work and consider him as a 'role model'."

V Krishnamurthy said that Yogi Adityanath is doing excellent work in Uttar Pradesh and deserves 10 out of 10 when compared to the CMs of other states.

Babu, who is from Annamalai University, stated that "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" is a fantastic idea. He also expressed his appreciation for the show by saying that Yogi Ji's efforts merited a score of 10.

Mariyappan, the Assistant Professor of Engineering College, said that despite the large population of the state, Yogi Adityanath has done a wonderful job in maintaining peace and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"Yogi believes that the state's citizens are all members of one big family. If measured by numbers, Yogi is the nation's top-scoring CM, but I'll give him a 9 out of 10, as there is always space for development," he said.

According to D Murganam, the goons put down their weapons and began to protect their own lives once Yogi was elected Chief Minister.

"Yogi's bulldozer has made a significant impact in improving the law and order situation in UP. Yogi Adityanath receives 10 out of 10 for this," he said.

According to P. Bharathi, an assistant professor of biology at Coimbatore university, Uttar Pradesh is growing and becoming more organized.

"Here, we have a very spiritual feeling. Yogi Ji deserves a score of 9 out of 10 for his wise leadership," he said.

Language expert M Shivakumar of the Sri Venkateswara Group of Schools in Chennai said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's work cannot be measured in numbers and that his work is beyond numbers.

Nirmala, Assistant Professor at the Sri Kalaimagal College of Education in Jolarpettai, Tamil Nadu also praised the management of the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'. She said that the government representatives and leaders treated the Tamil visitors like members of their own families.

Aarti, who travelled from Chennai, stated that while she awards the Yogi government's efforts 9 points, given the manner in which work is carried out in Uttar Pradesh, she will unquestionably offer 10 points when she returns.

According to Assistant Professor B Balaji, who is from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, a 200 per cent transformation has occurred in UP. He said that Uttar Pradesh has become an excellent state under the double-engine government.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam,' which had started on November 17. The event will go on until December 16. In this month-long Sangamam, twelve groups from Tamil Nadu from different fields are taking part. The groups are interacting with people belonging to the same fields in Kashi. Along with this, there is a confluence of cuisine, art, and culture, the release stated. (ANI)

