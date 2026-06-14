India News | Tamil Nadu: Elderly Farmer Injured in Elephant Attack in Krishnagiri, Villagers Stage Road Blockade

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): A 65-year-old farmer sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a lone wild elephant near Krishnagiri district, triggering a road blockade protest by local residents demanding immediate measures to prevent recurring human-elephant conflicts.

The incident occurred in Kattur village near Thinnur in the Maharajakadai forest region, an area located along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border.

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The region frequently witnesses the movement of wild elephants from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka into forest areas near Maharajakadai, often leading to crop damage and attacks on farmers.

According to police officials, Rajappa (65), a farmer from the area, was working in his agricultural field when a lone elephant entered the locality and attacked him. He suffered fractures to his hip and leg and sustained severe injuries.

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Residents rescued him and rushed him to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, villagers and farmers, alleging that elephant intrusions have become a recurring problem in the region, staged a road blockade on the Maharajakadai-Varattanapalli Road near Pazhaya Kuppam.

The protesters demanded stronger measures to prevent wild elephants from entering residential and farming areas.

Maharajakadai police Inspector Saravanan and Forest Department official Kuppusamy rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. During the discussions, residents urged the authorities to extend and strengthen solar fencing in vulnerable areas.

Officials assured the protesters that their demands would be conveyed to the District Collector and appropriate action would be considered. Following the assurance, the protesters withdrew their agitation.

Traffic movement on the stretch was affected for nearly an hour due to the road blockade. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)