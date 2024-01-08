Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 (ANI): A group of wild elephants entered a government-aided school near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The elephants caused serious damage to the infrastructure of the school. A video of the destruction caused by the elephants surfaced on social media in which uprooted trees can be seen.

Officials also reached school and were analysing the damage to school property done by the tuskers. However, in the attack no one was injured.

Earlier, a wild elephant died after being hit by a passenger train in Assam's Jorhat district late Saturday night, according to an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De told ANI over the phone on Sunday that the incident took place in the Mariani area at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

