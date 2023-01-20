Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Irai Anbu wrote to all district collectors asking them to ensure the hoisting of the national flag by elected leaders in all local bodies, including municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats on January 26 without any caste discrimination.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to strictly comply with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Intends To Become First Green Energy State by 2025, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"It is advised that the National Flag made of paper should be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events," the Ministry said.

It is also requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags, used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event, it added.

Also Read | Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Accused Deepak Khanna.

"Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag," the letter said.

The MHA has also requested the states, UTs and government ministries as well as departments to undertake a mass awareness programme in this regard and also to give it wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

The Ministry issued the letter on Thursday in this regard to all the chief secretaries and administrators of all state governments and UT administrations as well as secretaries of all ministries and departments of the government of India.

The letter was issued mentioning that Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India and hence should occupy a position of honour and that there is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to the National flag.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the historic SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)