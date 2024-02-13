Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Tuesday extended support to the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march of Punjab farmers.

Showing solidarity with the farmers protesting on the Delhi-Haryana border, farmers from Trichy were seen holding human skeletons and lying on the road.

Several farmers were seen climbing a mobile phone tower at Trichy to mark their support.

"As per the Constitution, we can move freely within the country for our rights but the police are not allowing farmers to protest in Delhi," farmer leader P Ayyakannu said.

"If PM Modi contests from any constituency in TN in the coming elections, then farmers will file nomination against him from that constituency," he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana police detained several protesting farmers as they marched towards Delhi on Tuesday.

The protesting farmers were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons.

Police have placed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades and barbed wires at several parts of the border. Paramilitary personnel have been also deployed.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi.

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices after which they ended the 2021 protest. (ANI)

