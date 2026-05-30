India News | Tamil Nadu: Farmers Protest in Nagapattinam, Demand Implementation of Farm Loan Waiver

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): A protest rally was organised in Nagapattinam by farmers condemning the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Tension prevailed when police attempted to stop the march, leading to a scuffle between the farmers and police personnel.

The protesters demanded the immediate implementation of the farm loan waiver promised by the Tamil Nadu government during the election campaign and urged both the Central and State governments to prevent the Karnataka government from proceeding with its proposed dam project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River.

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The protest was organised jointly by the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association and the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Farmers' Associations.

Farmers marched from the Nagapattinam Avuri Grounds towards the District Collector's Office to submit a petition highlighting their demands.

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Although the police had denied permission for the rally and protest, the farmers went ahead with the march in defiance of the restrictions. More than 500 farmers from Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal districts participated in the demonstration.

During the rally, the farmers raised slogans demanding that the Tamil Nadu government immediately announce a comprehensive waiver of agricultural loans and that the Central and State governments take steps to stop the construction of the proposed dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Police personnel intercepted the march near the State Transport Corporation workshop, resulting in a brief scuffle between the protesters and the police. The farmers pushed past the police barricade and continued their march towards the government offices.

The police again stopped the protesters near the Revenue Divisional Officer's Office and attempted to detain them, leading to a heated argument between the farmers and police officials. Subsequently, the police advised the protesters to submit their petition to the Revenue Divisional Officer. The farmers complied and handed over their memorandum.

Following the submission of the petition, representatives of the farmers' associations who continued the protest were taken into custody by the police.

The agitation caused a temporary disruption to traffic on the Nagapattinam-Chidambaram Road for a short period. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)