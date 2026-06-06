India News | Tamil Nadu: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Visits BHAVINI, Inspects India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

During the visit, he interacted with the BHAVINI team and was briefed on the progress of India's 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR).

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Misri also planted a Bakul (Maulsari) sapling at BHAVINI to mark World Environment Day.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared, "Foreign Secretary and Member, Atomic Energy Commission @VikramMisri visited BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu on 05 June 2026, where he interacted with the BHAVINI team and was briefed on the progress of India's frontier 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR)."

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2063162886781018246?s=20

"FS also planted a Bakul (Maulsari) sapling at BHAVINI on the occasion of World Environment Day," the post read.

BHAVINI is in the process of building a 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, around 70 km from Chennai.

The PFBR serves as a precursor to future Fast Breeder Reactors and is expected to enhance India's energy security. The reactor is being constructed using designs and technology developed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam. (ANI)

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