Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): The forest department has started an investigation into the death of a male elephant in the Serambadi area of Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, officials said on Thursday.

As per the officials, the carcass of the male wild elephant was spotted by a local who went to the forest to collect firewood and informed the forest department.

The forest department officials rushed to the site and examined the area.

A post-mortem examination was conducted under the guidance of Muthumalai Tiger Reserve Veterinarian Rajesh, the officials added.

Earlier in November this year, a male wild elephant was electrocuted and found dead in the Gudalur area of Nilgiris district.

The carcass of the elephant was discovered by forest officials.

As per reports from Rajesh Kumar, a veterinary assistant surgeon, the elephant died due to electrocution.

According to Forest Range Officer, Gudalur Division, the elephant died after it came into contact with an electric board line installed in the area. (ANI)

