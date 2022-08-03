Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has received 242.9-mm rainfall during the SouthWest monsoon, which is over 94 per cent more than the average rainfall, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Congress Leaders Change Display Pics on Social Media Accounts to Jawaharlal Nehru Holding National Flag; BJP Throws Dynastic Jibe.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains this week, the State administration has taken precautionary measures for rescue and relief operation, he said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

“During this SouthWest monsoon, the State received 242.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2. This is 94 per cent in excess of the average rainfall,” the Minister said.

During the last 24 hours, 32 districts of the State got an average rainfall of 5.48 mm. Tiruttani received the maximum of 113 mm and Perambalur the lowest at 5.82 mm, Ramachandran said in a release here.

Chinnakallar in Coimbatore received 85 mm while Palakode and Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district received 75 and 72 mm rainfall, he said.

About 14 districts received rainfall between 33.60 mm and 5.82 mm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)