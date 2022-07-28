Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 28 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 33.56 crore for the 'Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme' to provide free morning breakfast to government school students studying in classes I to V. In the first phase, the scheme will benefit a total of 1,545 government primary schools where over 1.14 lakh children will get breakfast at school.

Earlier, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin announced that all government primary school students from 1st to 5th standards will be provided nutritious breakfast on all working days. He also mentioned that the scheme would be implemented through the local bodies and expanded to all parts of the State in phases.

Now Tamil Nadu government has passed a government order in which in the first phase of the scheme 1,545 government school students get breakfast.

On Wednesday morning in an 'Awareness Program for School Students, Mental & Physical health' event while delivering a speech CM M.K.Stalin asked them that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and several people miss it. He even recollected how he had missed his breakfast during his college days due to the hurry to catch the government bus to the college.

He then mentioned about 'Breakfast' scheme in his speech and simultaneously the government order on the breakfast scheme was released.

The government's menu also included the menu;

On Monday

Rice Upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Upma with Vegetable Sambar.

On Tuesday

Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi, Vegetable Kichadi or Wheat Rava Kichadi with Vegetable Sambar.

On Wednesday

Pongal or Rava Pongal and Vegetable Sambar

On Thursday

Rice upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Rava Upma and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari

On Friday

Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi or Vegetable Kichadi and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari.

It also mentioned that weekly twice millet food should be added to the breakfast menu. Breakfast will be provided on all school working days.

A midday meal scheme which will motivate a lot of poor families to send their childrens to school, the scheme will also eradicate nutrition deficiency, the establishment of schools of excellence and primary health centres in urban areas. (ANI)

