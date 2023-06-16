Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday approved the reallocation of the portfolios of the arrested state minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji.

As per a release from Raj Bhavan, Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, who is holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance has been allocated the portfolio of Electricity, previously held by Balaji.

"However, the Governor has not agreed to let Thiru V Senthilbalaji continue any longer as a member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial custody," the release said.

"Based on the recommendations of the Chief Minister the subjects of "Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development" dealt with by Thiru V Senthil Balaji, has been allocated to Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, in addition to the portfolios already held by him," the release said.

As per the statement, further, the subjects "Prohibition and Excise, Molasses" hitherto held by Thiru V Senthilbalaji, has been allocated to Thiru S Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development in addition to the subjects already held by him.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by a probe agency in a money laundering probe on early Wednesday. (ANI)

